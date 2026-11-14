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Minnesota Crookston Women's Basketball Uses Fourth Quarter Comeback to Upend Griffons 73-70
2 days ago
KEARNEY, Neb. - The University of Minnesota Crookston outscored Missouri Western State University 23-6 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-point deficit, defeating the Griffons 73-70. Halle Winjum (Jr., G, Crookston, Minn.) scored the go-ahead bucket with 52 seconds remaining, and five points in the final 52 seconds to help the Golden Eagles to the victory.