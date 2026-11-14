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Women's Basketball Falls to College of the Ozarks
4 days ago
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The Columbia College women's basketball was tied with College of the Ozarks (Mo.) through three quarters Saturday afternoon, but the Bobcats outscored the Cougars 27-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 79-63 win at Keeter Gym in the College of the Ozarks Tournament. Columbia fell to 2-5, while the College of the Ozarks improved to 4-2. Emma Daniels led Columbia with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added three steals. Lauren Friedrich had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making four of her six 3-point attempts, and Ashtyn Klusmeyer scored 12 points with three 3-pointers. Alli Robertson also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.