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Oregon relying on more renewable energy as overall demand grows, report finds
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
Oregon is relying on less coal and more renewable energy sources for power, according to a recent report from the state Department of Energy. Last week, the agency released its “Biennial Energy Report” highlighting changes in Oregon’s energy use. The report shows wind and solar are an increasingly larger part of the state’s power mix, and the use of the latter has increased eighteenfold between 2014 and 2024.