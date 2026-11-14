undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holyoke Walmart Supercenter Plan Stalls as Elmwood Neighbors Warn of Traffic Surge
By Benjamin Cortez,4 days ago
A proposal to build a 184,900-square-foot Walmart Supercenter at the former Kmart site on Northampton Street in Holyoke hit a snag Tuesday, as the city's Planning Board declined to act and pushed its decision to next month following pointed objections from neighbors worried about traffic flooding into the Elmwood neighborhood.
2