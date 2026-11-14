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Hopkinsville Man Extradited to Livingston County on Felony Warrants
By Ivy Voss,2 days ago
A 58-year-old man from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is in Livingston County custody after investigators brought him back to New York on active felony bench warrants. Charles Piehl was extradited on November 11 by Investigator James Merrick and Investigator Michael Wade, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said Piehl was returned to face multiple felony charges after failing to appear in court, Newport Dispatch reported.
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