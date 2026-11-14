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Easy Ham and Noodle Bake (Cheesy & No Canned Soup!)
By Kitchen Ready Betty,4 days ago
This easy ham and noodle bake is the ultimate way to transform leftover holiday ham into a cozy, family-friendly dinner. Think of it as a scratch-made mac and cheese upgraded into a complete one-dish meal with savory diced ham, sweet peas and carrots, and a velvety cheddar sauce. Best of all, this comforting ham and noodle casserole comes together with simple pantry staples and zero canned soup!