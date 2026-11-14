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Bomb Found at Illinois Ethanol Plant as Federal Chemical Security Support Shrinks
By CBRNE Central Staff,2 days ago
A bomb found at an ethanol and alcohol production plant in Peoria, Illinois, on Nov. 13 forced a mandatory evacuation of homes and businesses on both sides of the Illinois River. Police said bomb technicians made the device safe and no injuries were reported, but a search of the facility for other explosives was still pending Saturday morning.