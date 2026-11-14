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Chemical Plant Security Program Remains Lapsed Three Years After Single Senate Objection
By CBRNE Central Staff,3 days ago
For 16 years, companies holding large quantities of dangerous chemicals worked under a federal security program that, among other things, let them check workers and visitors against the government’s terrorist watchlist. That program ended in July 2023 and has not come back, largely because one senator objected to renewing it.