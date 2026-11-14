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Chillicothe Transit adds 3 electric vans to fleet
By Connor DeWine, Staff Writer,4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Transit has added three new electric vans to its fleet, the city said, part of a push to modernize the system’s vehicles and cut emissions. The vans and the charging infrastructure needed to keep them running were purchased with a Low or No Emission Grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to the city. The federal Low or No Emission Grant Program, administered through state transportation departments including ODOT, helps transit systems across the country replace aging diesel buses and vans with battery-electric and other low-emission vehicles, with the stated goals of improving local air quality, lowering long-term maintenance costs and supporting the construction of charging and fueling facilities.
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