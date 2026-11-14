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Sea-Tac Airport travelers combat growing delays, cancellations day after ground stop
By KOMO News Staff,4 days ago
SEATAC, Wash. — Airlines continue to work on restoring operations after a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday caused major travel disruptions to travelers. "Some passengers may still be experiencing flight delays due to Friday's FAA ground stop. Please check with your airline before...