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Cedar Ridge Will Fill Americana's Old Spot With a 200-Guest Whiskey Lounge
By Casey Santiago,4 days ago
1312 Locust St. — Approximate Site of Planned Whiskey Lounge. The corner that housed Americana for 14 years in downtown Des Moines is getting new life as The Whiskey Lounge, a 200-guest concept from Cedar Ridge Distillery set to open at 1312 Locust Street in April 2027. The venue will combine a full-service bar, a dining room, dedicated whiskey experiences, retail space, private events and a weekend-only speakeasy under one roof.
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