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New 'Avengers Doomsday' Poster Spotlights Its 2 Main Superheroes — And Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Joins James Marsden's Cyclops Along Their Sides
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,4 days ago
A new wave of Avengers: Doomsday posters officially gave the spotlight to the crossover's two main superheroes who will lead the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The anticipation is high for Doomsday due to its promise of bringing together heroes across the Multiverse for the Multiverse Saga's climax. The crossover event unites the core Avengers, the newly assembled New Avengers, the X-Men from a different universe, and the Fantastic Four from Earth-828. All of them are set on a collision course with Doctor Doom, who utilized otherworldly allies like the Sentinels, a coven of Latverian witches, and a team that includes MCU heavyweights Scarlet Witch and the Hulk.