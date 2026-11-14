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Lafayette Man, 68, Accused of Molesting Child He Babysat for Years
By Jon Anderson,4 days ago
A 68-year-old Lafayette man is facing two felony child molesting charges after court documents say he admitted to investigators that he inappropriately touched a child he had been babysitting since 2022. Gregory Dykstal was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail following an interview with police, according to court records filed Friday.