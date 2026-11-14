undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Motorcyclists' toy drive helps Central Oregon families for Christmas
By Central Oregon Daily News Staff,4 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. -- Hundreds of toys were collected Saturday as Motorcyclists of Central Oregon hosted its second annual Toyz for Kidz event to support local families during the holiday season. Community members were encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the event, which featured arm wrestling, motorcycle stunt performances, raffles,...