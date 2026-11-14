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Costco-brand whipped cream recalled over potential presence of cleaning chemical
3 days ago
Costco members who love a whipped topping may consider going à la mode with their favorite dessert instead after the retailer's Kirkland-brand whipped cream was recalled. Cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold between Oct. 11 and Oct. 31 are subject to a voluntary recall after some customers reported a chemical taste and smell. Alamance Foods, the manufacturer, said it has received no reports of serious effects requiring medical care.
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