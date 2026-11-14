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Trey Anastasio Plays “Soul Rebel” on Bob Marley’s Guitar at Loew’s Jersey Theatre Grand Reopening
By Otis Sinclair,4 days ago
The landmark Loew’s Jersey Theatre in Jersey City, New Jersey, reopened its doors last night for its first show following a five-year, $130 million renovation, and Trey Anastasio marked the occasion by playing a guitar once owned by Bob Marley. Performing as a seven-piece without percussionist Cyro Baptista, Trey Anastasio Band welcomed roughly 4,000 attendees to the first official show inside the newly renovated venue.
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