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Undefeated Oregon eyes another strong effort against Pepperdine
4 days ago
A balanced Oregon squad looks to complete an undefeated four-game season-opening homestand against Pepperdine on Sunday in Eugene, Ore. Ducks interim coach Tony Stubblefield continues to learn more about his team and find effective lineup combinations. He has used 12 players in each game and distributed playing time fairly evenly, although he has stuck with the same starting lineup over the past two games.