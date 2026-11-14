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Local Business Spotlight: Peter Chang
12 days ago
When Peter Chang announced he was coming to Annapolis, the excitement was real. And since opening in February at 918 Bay Ridge Road, the acclaimed chef’s latest restaurant has been introducing locals to authentic Sichuan cuisine, from bold, spicy dishes to delicate dim sum and its signature Peking duck. We stopped by to chat with general manager Yan about the restaurant, the menu, and what makes Peter Chang different from the Chinese restaurants most Americans grew up with.