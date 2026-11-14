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Governor Maura Healey appoints Massachusetts Climate Chief at $170,000+
By Ken Paiva,4 days ago
BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has announced the appointment of Aladdine Joroff as Massachusetts Climate Chief, effective Tuesday, November 10th. Joroff currently serves as Deputy Climate Chief and Director of Mitigation and Community Resilience in the Governor’s Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience. She will succeed Melissa Hoffer, who is departing the administration to serve as President of Vermont Law and Graduate School.
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