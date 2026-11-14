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What Small Service Businesses Should Know Before Running Facebook and Google Ads in 2026
12 days ago
Running online ads for a local service business can often feel like taking a shot in the dark. Whether you work in HVAC, plumbing, towing, or cleaning services in the United States, the digital marketing landscape changes quickly, and it’s easy to waste money on poorly configured campaigns. Before entering your credit card details on Meta or Google this year, you need to understand how local customer acquisition really works so that every dollar you invest generates a measurable return for your business.