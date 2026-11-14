undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scaffolding Collapse Sends Loop Parkway Workers Into Water, One Still Missing
By Elise Hadley,4 days ago
Scaffolding collapsed on the Loop Parkway drawbridge in Nassau County just before noon Wednesday, throwing construction workers into the waters of Reynolds Channel below. New York State Police said the collapse happened at 11:50 a.m., leaving one contractor unaccounted for in the channel while seven others suffered injuries. According to...
2