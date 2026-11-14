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Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama special teams for impacting close games
By Matthew Mason,4 days ago
Alabama’s special teams were praised by head coach Kalen DeBoer for how the units have come on strong over the last few weeks. In Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt, Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. had a big kickoff return that went all the way to the Vanderbilt 15-yard line. Alabama also had a big return in last week’s win over LSU as Ryan Coleman-Williams returned a punt deep into LSU territory to step up a score.
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