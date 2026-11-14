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Catholic Charities offering free Thanksgiving meal kits to local families
By 2 News Nevada digital team,4 days ago
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will distribute free Thanksgiving meal kits to individuals and families in need at three food pantry locations throughout the Reno-Sparks area. The kits include ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
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