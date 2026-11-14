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NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Sends 3-Word Message to Carson Hocevar After Cleetus Race
By Jonathan Vankin,4 days ago
Denny Hamlin spent the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season criticizing Carson Hocevar, then called the Spire Motorsports driver “brother” on social media Saturday. The three-word reply arrived 11 days after Hocevar’s own team suspended him, leaving one question hanging over the offseason — has the NASCAR driver dispute finally cooled?