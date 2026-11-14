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CIM Group's Times Square Tower at 1440 Broadway Headed to Foreclosure
By Damon Caldwell,4 days ago
CIM Group's office tower at 1440 Broadway in Times Square is headed to foreclosure, a dramatic turn for a 745,000-square-foot Midtown property that has spent more than a year cycling through loan trouble. The building's $399 million mortgage, co-owned by CIM Group and QSuper, has already been sent to special servicing twice amid falling revenues and a maturity that lenders could not resolve.