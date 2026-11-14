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Steelers May be Without Key Offensive Player vs. Bengals
By Steven Kubitza,4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a much-needed bye week and are back in action Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a showdown for first place in the AFC North. This comes after the front office decided to avoid making any moves at the trade deadline. Specifically, plenty of fans were hoping to land a receiver or two to help Aaron Rodgers on offense.