undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knicks’ Dalton Knecht Makes Strong First Impression After Lakers Exit
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
Dalton Knecht‘s first game with the Westchester Knicks ended in defeat. His performance, however, gave New York something worth watching. The former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick scored a team-high 26 points Saturday in his NBA G League debut, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from the 3-point range in Westchester’s 104-95 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.