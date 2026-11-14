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NFL Punishes 3 Eagles Players for What They Did in Loss to Giants
By Michael Gallagher,4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles’ season has gone from bad to worse, and now it’s costing some players money too. The Eagles fell 19-11 to the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9. It was their seventh straight loss, their longest skid since 2012. It also dropped them to 2-7 heading into the bye. The Giants also got their first win in Philadelphia since 2013.