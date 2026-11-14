undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Content Creator Stole French Banker's NYC Marathon Bib for Ariana Grande Viral Moment
By Juliana Vance,4 days ago
A content creator who went viral for high-fiving Ariana Grande near the finish line of the New York City Marathon has been exposed as someone who never actually registered for the race, after he ran under a counterfeit version of a French banking executive's bib number. Mike Clarke entered the marathon using a fraudulent copy of bib number 4207, which belonged to Nicolas Bourot, a chief security officer for Groupe BPCE who had waited years for his own shot at the race.