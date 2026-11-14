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No. 10 Women's Wrestling Hosts Day One of Missouri Valley Open
12 days ago
Marshall, Mo., (Nov. 13, 2026)- The No. 10 Missouri Valley University women's wrestling opened competition at the Missouri Valley Open with day one of the event Friday inside the Burns Athletic Complex. The Vikings competed against programs across multiple collegiate divisions and produced one semifinalist and three other wrestlers that advanced into day two of the event.