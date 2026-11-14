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Red Sox Reportedly Considering Cutting Ties With $60 Million Outfielder
By Aaliyan Mohammed,3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox signed Kristian Campbell to an eight-year, $60 million extension after just a handful of games in the big leagues. He was one of their best prospects and looked great through his first month in the big leagues. However, after his first 29 games, he really fell off and was demoted in June 2025. At the time he was both an infielder and outfielder, and in the minor leagues even worked out at first base.