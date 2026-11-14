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No. 10 Women's Wrestling Finishes Home Open Tournament, Producing One Placer
12 days ago
Marshall, Mo., (Nov. 14, 2026)- The No. 10 Missouri Valley University women's wrestling finished competition at the annual Missouri Valley Open, traditionally the largest collegiate women's wrestling tournament in the country, featuring 50 teams and more than 500 wrestlers. Four Vikings advanced to day two of the tournament, with one individual placer.