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Bomb Found at Major U.S. Ethanol Plant in Peoria, Illinois, Forces Mass Evacuations; Device Rendered Safe, No Additional Explosives Located
By Clark Savage,4 days ago
A credible explosive device discovered at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol production facility in Peoria, Illinois, triggered a one-mile evacuation affecting more than 5,000 residents and workers on Friday, November 13, 2026. Local, state, and federal authorities, including the FBI and ATF, responded to the threat at the large industrial complex along the Illinois River. Bomb technicians rendered the device safe Friday evening, and an exhaustive search of the facility concluded Saturday with no additional devices or items of concern found. The evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Saturday, allowing residents to return. No injuries or arrests have been reported. The criminal investigation remains ongoing.