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Men's Soccer Falls To No. 21 North Park In NCAA First Round
2 days ago
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The Whitman College men's soccer team's season came to an end Saturday afternoon when No. 21 North Park University beat the Blues 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Haws Field. Whitman has now lost in the opening round in back-to-back years, and the defeat closes a season that also brought the program its second straight Northwest Conference championship.