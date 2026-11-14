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HUMILIATING: West Virginia Is Getting Destroyed at Home by a 3-6 Kansas Team With Bowl Eligibility on the Line
By Brad Smith,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — There have been some embarrassing moments in the history of West Virginia football, but what is happening inside Milan Puskar Stadium this afternoon deserves a place among the most humiliating performances in recent memory. With bowl eligibility on the line, Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers are getting absolutely destroyed by a Kansas team that entered Saturday with a 3-6 record and just one Big 12 victory. With 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kansas leads West Virginia 37-14, and the Mountaineers have shown very little to suggest they were prepared for one of the most important games of their season.
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