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Kyle Waltz leads Miami (Ohio) past Evansville to stay unbeaten
4 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Kyle Waltz helped lead Miami (Ohio) past Evansville on Saturday with 19 points off of the bench in an 86-78 victory. Waltz shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the RedHawks (3-0). Stevie Elam scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Almar Atlason shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.