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‘Narnia’ Fans Officially Have Limited Time to Watch the Franchise’s Final Movie
By Rohan Naahar,4 days ago
There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Netflix's most ambitious original film yet, the upcoming Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, and not all the commentary has been positive. Netflix has already started its publicity campaign for the movie, which will become the streamer's first-ever original film to get a full-fledged theatrical release. Directed by Greta Gerwig as her hotly anticipated follow-up to the record-breaking Barbie, Narnia has reportedly had a tumultuous production with costs exceeding the $250 million mark. C.S. Lewis' iconic fantasy novels were previously adapted into a successful trilogy that began two decades ago and ended on an anticlimactic note in 2010.