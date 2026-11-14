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The Burning River Photograph That Helped Build the Clean Water Act Was Shot in 1952, Not 1969
By Alex Cooke,4 days ago
The fire that made the Cuyahoga River famous started just before noon on Sunday, June 22, 1969, under two railroad trestles southeast of downtown Cleveland, and it was under control inside half an hour. It warped some railroad ties, cost about $50,000, and earned a five-paragraph story on page 11-C of the next morning's Plain Dealer. No photographer reached the scene while it was burning, and no picture of the flames is known to exist.
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