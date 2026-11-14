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The players of the game from Ohio State’s 28-19 win over Northwestern
By Brett Ludwiczak,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith #4 celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 14, 2026. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.