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'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 Needs To Include These 5 'Titan's Curse' Scenes
By Jennie Richardson,4 days ago
Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse.Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially returns next week for the premiere of its third season, which will adapt The Titan's Curse, the third book in the Rick Riordan series on which the show is based. Ahead of the premiere of Season 3, Disney+ has been building anticipation for fans with the release of an official trailer for the new season, as well as new clips and stills from the upcoming season.