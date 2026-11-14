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The ‘Insidious’ Franchise Officially Makes a Massive Comeback
By Jake Hodges,4 days ago
Halloween at the box office has come to an end, and director Rob Savage has come out victorious. Other Mommy, his latest spooky project since 2023's The Boogeyman, was the biggest horror hit closest to Halloween, as it surpassed the $100 million mark at the box office, against a reported budget of just $19 million. Based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman, the film stars Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as she attempts to protect her daughter from a sinister entity that haunts her.