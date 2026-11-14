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Federal investigators arrive in New Orleans to find causes of Mississippi River boat crash
By JAMES FINN,4 days ago
Investigators from the National Transportation Security Board arrived in downtown New Orleans on Saturday and began scouring the scene where a tanker ran into a moored luxury paddleboat on the lower Mississippi River. The 16-person team of federal agents visited the accident site and retrieved a black box-like device from...