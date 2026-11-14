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Passengers recount flight from doomed paddle-wheeler as New Orleans officials chart response
By JOHN SIMERMAN, SOPHIE KASAKOVE, BEN MYERSWILLIE SWETT,4 days ago
After Friday’s cardio test, Laura Ross is about done with small cruise ships. The Massachusetts woman and her husband Albert, 90, were finishing up lunch in the dining room of the paddle-wheeler American Heritage when the bow of a tanker grew large in the port side window. “We were...
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