undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
#25 UAlbany Cruises Past Maine
2 days ago
Location: Casey Stadium in Albany, N.Y. Records: #25 UAlbany (7-4, 5-2 CAA) | Maine (1-9, 1-6 CAA) Short Story: The University at Albany football team took care of business on senior day, taking down Maine 37-3 Saturday afternoon. After scoring on their first three offensive possessions, the Great Danes dominated the Black Bears all afternoon to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
1