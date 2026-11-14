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Mekonnen puts up 14, South Dakota State knocks off Northern Colorado 71-46
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Jon Mekonnen had 14 points in South Dakota State’s 71-46 win against Northern Colorado on Saturday. Mekonnen also added 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (4-0). E.J. Ryans scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Joe Sayler went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.