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S#4 Volleyball Takes Down N#3 Bridgeport, 3-2; Advances to First CACC Championship Match Since 2012
12 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - - The Wilmington University is heading to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championship game for the first time since 2012, punching their ticket after defeating N#3 Bridgeport 3-2 at the Campus Center Gymnasium in Philadelphia in a CACC Tournament Semifinal match. Set scores were 25-20, 25-13, 16-25,...