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Matching Outfits – “Mini Moon”
By Will Oliver,4 days ago
Berlin indie-pop trio Matching Outfits recently returned with their single “Mini Moon’/‘Leave It”, which was released via Bar/None. “Mini Moon” is a jangly indie rock and pop offering has a smooth infectious charm to it, that is about front woman Linnea Mårtensson’s search for artistic and romantic inspiration. There’s an old school 90s sound to it that channels the likes of Belle & Sebastian and Camera Obscura, a slightly twee and infectious indie pop effort that is catchy, warm, and carries a significant emotional weight running through it with precision.