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Another chilly night before a cool Sunday shapes up across the Mid-South
By Riley Winch,4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs peaked in the middle 50s Saturday afternoon in Memphis with periods of sunshine overhead. Overnight, temperatures steadily fall through the 40s before reaching the 30s by 10pm. Skies start off mostly clear after sunset with partly cloudy skies by midnight. Lows fall into the lower to middle 30s around sunrise, with a few spots in rural western Tennessee towards Jackson where lows can reach the 20s.
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