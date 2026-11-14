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Arthur Chapman Welcomes Attorney Jade Egbert
12 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. welcomed Jade Egbert to the firm. Jade is an associate in the Subrogation and Workers’ Compensation practice groups. Prior to joining the firm as an associate, she spent more than a year as a law clerk with the firm, assisting attorneys with legal research, analysis, and case preparation. Through her work with the firm’s subrogation and workers’ compensation teams, Jade developed a strong understanding of the legal and practical issues facing clients and brings a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to her practice.