undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dudamel, singers and Philharmonic bring finely detailed brilliance to “Tosca” at Carnegie Hall
By David Wright,3 days ago
Giacomo Puccini was such a red-blooded man of the theater that the idea of performing one of his operas in concert format, as if it were Messiah or Beethoven’s Ninth, might seem incongruous. But Friday’s performance of Tosca by the New York Philharmonic under its newly-installed music director Gustavo Dudamel offered several reasons it was worth a try.